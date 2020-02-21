Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

SIX traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $32.91. 1,868,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,203. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

