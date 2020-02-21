Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

SIX stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 1,868,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

