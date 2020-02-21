Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Skechers USA worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $157,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Skechers USA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 14,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,628. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

