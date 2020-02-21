Sleep Number Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $59.72 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 70.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 37.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $483,000.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.