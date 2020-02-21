Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Cfra

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. 264,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,518. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.