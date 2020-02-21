Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Snc-Lavalin Group to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.