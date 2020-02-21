SnowGem Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $580,279.00 and approximately $135,972.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005104 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,518,220 coins and its circulating supply is 22,441,128 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

