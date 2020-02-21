Soma (SCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $136,911.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Soma has a total market cap of $136,911.00 and $297.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. In the last week, Soma has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00050089 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,664.39 or 0.99836420 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000897 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00071695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.