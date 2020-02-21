SONM Price Down 18.5% This Week (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, SONM has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $245,774.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Tidex, YoBit, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.