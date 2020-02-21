SONO (SONO) Market Cap Reaches $15,937.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $15,937.00 and $58.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.01121446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00050492 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00207188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004585 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.