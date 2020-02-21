SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0019

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $620,177.00 and approximately $17,648.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 2% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.53 or 0.06558236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Liquid, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

