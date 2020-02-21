Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 3,255,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,866. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

