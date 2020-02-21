SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.80

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8039 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.74. 3,271,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,694. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.11.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.