Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.06 during midday trading on Friday. 47,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.53.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $69,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

