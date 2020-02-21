Spectrum Price Down 9.2% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $36,663.00 and $24,244.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00760782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

