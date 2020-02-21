Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $721,685.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

