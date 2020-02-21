Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBPH. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

