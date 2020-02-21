Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Cfra

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cfra from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 531,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

