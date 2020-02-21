Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,583,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.