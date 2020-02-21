St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,162.30 ($15.29).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,053.16. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

