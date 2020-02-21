StableUSD Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $443,893.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00009896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,668,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,629,403 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

