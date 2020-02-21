Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 626 ($8.23) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 34.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 675.35.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

