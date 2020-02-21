Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.