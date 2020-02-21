StarCoin (KST) Price Reaches $0.0001

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. StarCoin has a market cap of $116,703.00 and $5.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. In the last week, StarCoin has traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00772263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000276 BTC.

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

