Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.