STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €31.50 ($36.63) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of EPA STM traded down €0.49 ($0.57) on Friday, hitting €28.22 ($32.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.36 and a 200-day moving average of €21.20.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

