Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 21st (AGCO, ASC, ATLO, CDE, COKE, CTIC, ENT, GLPG, HPTO, HVBC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 21st:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $291.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

