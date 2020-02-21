Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

STOR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 2,018,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

