Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $167.92 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average of $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

