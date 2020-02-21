StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $443,716.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market cap of $443,716.00 and $116.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,710,880,332 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,685,978 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

