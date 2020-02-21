Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,762.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and COSS. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

