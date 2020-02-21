Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMLP opened at $2.60 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.23%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 833.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

