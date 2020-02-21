SunOpta (SOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TSE:SOY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. SunOpta has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

