SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

STKL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

