SunTrust Banks Comments on DISH Network Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for DISH Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

DISH Network stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

