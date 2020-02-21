SunTrust Banks Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of SIX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,203. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

