Super Zero Trading 5% Lower This Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Super Zero has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $21.12 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00459310 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007629 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012484 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 231,350,502 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.