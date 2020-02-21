Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Superior Industries International to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $77.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

