Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.03. 2,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,373. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

