Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 462,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,614,000.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 35,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

