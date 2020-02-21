Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 105.0% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 15,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $91,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.31. 4,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

