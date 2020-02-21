Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 18,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

