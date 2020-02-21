Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Amedisys worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.39. 5,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,679. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

