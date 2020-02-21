Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NXST stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,644,960. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

