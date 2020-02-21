Swiss National Bank Buys 14,100 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of WPX Energy worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,672,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,747. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

