Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of HubSpot worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 645.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,596. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

