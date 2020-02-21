Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of ITT worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ITT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

