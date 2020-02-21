Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,071 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 716,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,883. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

