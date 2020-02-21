Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Coty worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Cfra raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

