Swiss National Bank Grows Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 210,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 264,797 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period.

COLD stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

